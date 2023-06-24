Open Menu

IMF Needs To Change Amid Fragmentation Of Global Economy - Russia Executive Director

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 07:10 AM

IMF Needs to Change Amid Fragmentation of Global Economy - Russia Executive Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will inevitably have to transform in light of the fragmentation of the global economy, IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"The role of the IMF will have to change. What we started with - the fragmentation of the world economy - must inevitably lead to changes in the activities of the IMF," Mozhin said.

The fund has "a lot of weaknesses," but still remains "the main international organization for global economic governance," Mozhin continued.

As an example of one such weakness, the Russian representative to the IMF pointed to the "unfair distribution of votes on the board of directors" and the "blatantly biased policy" of the fund, which selectively lends to countries in need.

"Many egregious examples. For example, Iran, at the peak of the pandemic, asked for some money for the first time in many years, and was denied. Although it has been a conscientious member of the IMF for many years, it has no debts to the fund. Discrimination against Venezuela, Nicaragua and a bunch of other countries. Now Myanmar, Afghanistan after the Americans left, and Zimbabwe are being discriminated against," he said.

Mozhin also mentioned the politicization of the IMF board of directors and the unfair distribution of votes in it, namely a "colossal over-representation of the West."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan IMF World Iran Russia Lead Myanmar Zimbabwe Venezuela Money

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

6 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

7 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

7 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

7 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

7 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

7 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

7 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

7 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

7 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business