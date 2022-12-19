UrduPoint.com

IMF Not Happy With Ishaq Dar’s Policies, Demands Increase In Petroleum Levy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2022 | 04:17 PM

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar's policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

The sources say that the IMF has demanded to increase the levy on diesel next year in January and February as per the agreement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and asked Pakistan to increase the levy on diesel, the sources said.

The IMF, they said, put more demands from Pakistan for continuation of the current $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme.

They said that the international money lender also demanded the authorities to increase the levy on diesel next year in January and February.

The demands put the present Federal government into trouble as they could down the increasing prices to provide relief to the public.

They said that Pakistan had an agreement with the IMF that it would increase Rs50 petroleum levy.

On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to complete the current $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the International Monetary Fund.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in the Prime Minister’s House regarding the country’s economic situation. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other relevant authorities were also present there in the meeting.

