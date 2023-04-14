IMF Opts Not to Release Joint Communique, Issues Chair Statement Instead - Calvino

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not release a joint communique due to disagreements over language about the conflict in Ukraine, International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Chair Nadia Calvino said on Friday

"We have tried our best to reach a communique, unfortunately, this has not been possible," Calvino said during a press conference.

"Unfortunately, there has been no unanimity around the language on the war that was agreed by the Group of Twenty leaders."

Calvino said she issued instead a chair's statement, noting that most members strongly condemn the conflict in Ukraine but also recognize that the IMFC is "not the forum to resolve security issues."

Upholding international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability is essential, the statement said.