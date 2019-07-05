UrduPoint.com
IMF Package Approval An Important Milestone

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

IMF package approval an important milestone

The business community on Friday welcomed the approval of six billion dollar package by IMF executive board terming it an accomplishment of the economic team of the government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) The business community on Friday welcomed the approval of six billion Dollar package by IMF executive board terming it an accomplishment of the economic team of the government.The approval will not only improve the standing of Pakistan in the international community but will also lead to more loans worth $38 billion by other international lending institutions to overcome problems, said Shahid Rasheed Butt, former President ICCI.Proper use of the inflows will be more important than securing a loan as it is the thirteenth time Pakistan is getting a loan from IMF since 1988 most of which were misused in the past.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said the country has entered into a new phase of slow growth and high inflation which is an outcome of stabilization policies but it was necessary to manage the economy.He demanded of the government to curtail expenditures and tackle this issue of bleeding public sector companies inflicting an annual loss of Rs1500 billion.

