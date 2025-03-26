IMF, Pakistan Reach 1st Staff Level Agreement Under EFF
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 08:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s 37-month $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and on a new 28-month $1.3bn arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Wednesday.
Upon board approval, Pakistan will have access to about $1bn under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $2bn, Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad on X.
He said, Pakistan was making significant strides in economic reforms, focusing on tax equity, monetary stability, energy sector transformation, and climate resilience. Supported by the IMF, these efforts are laying the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future.
He also highlighted certain key developments under the staff-level agreement as follows: Pakistan’s Reform Agenda: Tax & Fiscal Strengthening - Provinces amend Agriculture Income Tax to broaden the base & enhance fairness, strengthening fiscal transparency and setting the stage for long-term economic stability.
Monetary Stability & Energy Sector Transformation: Tight monetary policy keeps inflation within target (5–7%) and ensures FX market stability. Energy sector reforms reduce circular debt, lower tariffs, and accelerate renewable energy.
Governance, Private Sector & Climate Resilience: Advancing SOE governance, fighting corruption & driving climate resilience with smart water use and green mobility initiatives to ensure a sustainable and thriving future for Pakistan.
Positive Outlook Ahead: With continued reforms and dedication to sustainability, Pakistan is poised for inclusive growth, a stronger economy, and a resilient environment. The journey towards a prosperous future continues.
