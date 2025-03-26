Open Menu

IMF, Pakistan Reach Staff Level Agreement On First Review Of $7b Extended Fund Facility

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:17 PM

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund Facility

Agreement also includes a new 28-month 1.3 billion dollar arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) The International Monetary Fund and the Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s thirty-seven month 7 billion Dollar Extended Fund Facility.

The agreement also includes a new 28-month 1.3 billion dollar arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Upon board approval, Pakistan will have access to about 1 billion dollar under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under it to about 2 billion Dollars.

The agreement is testament to Pakistan's significant strides in economic reforms, focusing on tax equity, monetary stability, energy sector transformation, and climate resilience.

Supported by the IMF, these efforts are laying the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future.

