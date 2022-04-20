UrduPoint.com

IMF Predicts 4 Per Cent Economic Growth This Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

The International Monetary says Fund inflation in Pakistan is likely to remain in double digits of 11.2 percent this year while the government had set an annual target of average inflation of 8 percent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Pakistan's economic growth, inflation and current account deficit targets would not be met this year.

In the World Economic Outlook report, the IMF

said that the economic growth rate is projected to be 4 percent against the target of 4.8 percent this year and 4.2 percent next year. The GDP growth was 5.6 percent in the last fiscal year.

The reports said that inflation in Pakistan is likely to remain in double digits of 11.2 percent this year while the government had set an annual target of average inflation of 8 percent.

Besides this, the current account deficit will reach 5.3 percent of GDP, while the target was set at 0.7 percent.

On the other hand, the current account deficit is expected to reach about $19 billion.

The IMF s World Economic Outlook report also predicted that the unemployment rate in Pakistan was 7.4 percent last year, compared to 7 percent this year and 6.7 percent next year.

The Ukraine-Russia war, it said, created a global humanitarian crisis, the conflict slowed down the global economy, and had had a negative impact on global commodity prices, trade and financial resources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Government Billion

Recent Stories

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

32 minutes ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

59 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.