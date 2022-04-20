IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Pakistan's economic growth, inflation and current account deficit targets would not be met this year.

In the World Economic Outlook report, the IMF

said that the economic growth rate is projected to be 4 percent against the target of 4.8 percent this year and 4.2 percent next year. The GDP growth was 5.6 percent in the last fiscal year.

The reports said that inflation in Pakistan is likely to remain in double digits of 11.2 percent this year while the government had set an annual target of average inflation of 8 percent.

Besides this, the current account deficit will reach 5.3 percent of GDP, while the target was set at 0.7 percent.

On the other hand, the current account deficit is expected to reach about $19 billion.

The IMF s World Economic Outlook report also predicted that the unemployment rate in Pakistan was 7.4 percent last year, compared to 7 percent this year and 6.7 percent next year.

The Ukraine-Russia war, it said, created a global humanitarian crisis, the conflict slowed down the global economy, and had had a negative impact on global commodity prices, trade and financial resources.