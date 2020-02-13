UrduPoint.com
IMF Predicts Georgia GDP Growth Of 4.3% With Low Inflation, Urges Continued Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Republic of Georgia continues to experience strong growth and low inflation but needs to continue structural reforms to build resilience against an uncertain global economic outlook, a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday following a visit to the country.

"Advancing structural reforms remain key to promote higher resilience to external shocks and more inclusive growth over the medium term," the report said.

The IMF predicted 4.3 percent economic growth this year following 5.

2 percent in 2019, with inflation expected to hit the 3 percent target by the end of this year.

The report praised the nation's new banking and bankruptcy laws, while encouraging other proposed reforms, including indexing pensions for inflation, investing in infrastructure, education and by promoting job creation in the private sector.

The IMF approved a $41 million loan to George last year, the fifth payment made under a three year $292 million package to promote economic development, according to media reports.

