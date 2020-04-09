IMF predicts negative economic growth globally

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Thursday said the year 2020 would see the worst global economic fallout since the 'Great Depression' with over 170 countries likely to experience negative per capita income growth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristalina Georgieva, in her remarks during address on "Confronting the Crisis: Priorities for the Global Economy" ahead of next week's annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in the United States, said just three months ago there were expectations of positive per capita income growth in over 160 of the member countries in 2020.

"Today, that number has been turned on its head: we now project that over 170 countries will experience negative per capita income growth this year," she added.

The bleak outlook, she said, applied to advanced and developing economies alike as the current crisis knew no boundaries and hurt everybody.

She said given the necessary containment measures to slow the spread of the virus, the world economy had been taking a substantial hit.

"This is especially true for retail, hospitality, transport, and tourism while in most countries, the majority of workers are either self-employed or employed by small and medium-sized enterprises. These businesses and workers are especially exposed.

"And just as the health crisis hits vulnerable people hardest, the economic crisis is expected to hit vulnerable countries hardest," she remarked.

The IMF chief said emerging markets and low-income nations across Africa, Latin America, and much of Asia, were at high risk.

"With weaker health systems to begin with, many face the dreadful challenge of fighting the virus in densely populated cities and poverty-stricken slums where social distancing is hardly an option.

"With fewer resources to begin with, they are dangerously exposed to the ongoing demand and supply shocks, drastic tightening in financial conditions, and some may face an unsustainable debt burden.

"They are also exposed to massive external pressure," the IMF MD added..

She said in the last two months, portfolio outflows from emerging markets were about $100 billion more than three times larger than for the same period of the global financial crisis.

Commodity exporters, she said, were taking a double blow from the collapse in commodity prices and the remittances, the lifeblood of so many poor people, were expected to dwindle.

She said the encouraging news was that all governments had sprung into action and, indeed, there had been significant coordination. The countries around the world had taken fiscal actions amounting to about $8 trillion. In addition, there had been massive monetary measures from the G20 and others.

She said there was no question that 2020 would be exceptionally difficult, adding, "If the pandemic fades in the second half of the year thus allowing a gradual lifting of containment measures and reopening of the economy the baseline assumption is for a partial recovery in 2021."She highlighted the importance of four-point plan on priority basis to build a bridge to recovery. "These include continuation of essential containment measures and support for health systems; second, shielding affected people and firms with large, timely, targeted fiscal and financial sector measures; third reducing stress to the financial system and avoiding contagion and fourth, planning for recovery even when moving through this containment phase, we must."