IMF Program Proceeding Smoothly, Govt Ensuring Successful Completion

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

IMF program proceeding smoothly, govt ensuring successful completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is proceeding smoothly as the government remains fully committed to meeting all the conditionalities and ensuring the successful completion of the 37-month program in close coordination with the fund's representatives.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday reaffirmed that the Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has consistently emphasized upon the government’s continued commitment to macroeconomic reforms.

In a recent briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, the minister reiterated that adhering to the IMF program is critical for achieving lasting macroeconomic stability.

Any speculation regarding “hiccups” in the program’s implementation is based on one’s subjective interpretations and lacks credible evidence.

The government remains focused on maintaining economic stability and fulfilling all obligations under the IMF program with diligence and transparency, aiming to lay the foundation for stronger, sustainable and inclusive growth, it added.

