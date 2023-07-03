Open Menu

IMF Program To Boost Economic Stability And Growth: Mian Kashif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

IMF program to boost economic stability and growth: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Monday said if implemented effectively, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will serve as a catalyst for economic stability, growth, and long-term development.

Chairing a PFC board of directors meeting, he said an IMF bailout package will offer several benefits to Pakistan and its Primary benefit is the provision of immediate financial support to address a country's balance of payment crisis and economic instability, said a press release.

The package provides a substantial infusion of foreign exchange reserves, which can stabilize the Currency and prevent a further decline in its value.

"This stability fosters confidence among investors, both domestic and foreign, and helps fortify economic stability.

By implementing economic reforms, such as fiscal consolidation measures, tax reforms, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and improvements in governance, Pakistan can achieve long-term economic stability and sustainable growth", he added.

He said an IMF bailout signals the international community's support for the country's economic policies and can enhance investor confidence. This confidence attracts foreign direct investment (FDI), as investors view the country as more stable and less risky.

He said increased FDI can spur economic growth, create jobs, and enhance productivity in various sectors, contributing to long-term development.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the package will also improve a country's access to other sources of financing, such as multilateral development banks and international capital markets. By demonstrating a commitment to economic reforms and meeting IMF program targets, Pakistan can enhance its creditworthiness and attract additional funding from other sources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

11 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

14 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

18 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

18 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

18 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

18 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

20 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business