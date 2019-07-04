IMF program to bring economic stability in Pakistan: FPCCI Chief Daroo Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and United Business Group (UBG), a largest alliance of chambers and traders Thursday said approval of US $ six billion IMF package was good omen for Pakistan that would lead towards economic stability and help accelerate and foster growth

FPCCI President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai and UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik in statement expressed their hope that the current democratic regime would achieve the goal of economic growth in the coming few years by following dynamic prudent economic policies.

They said the IMF program will ensure higher foreign direct investment, remittances and exports that would reduce Pakistan's reliance on debt creating instruments.

Daroo Khan said Pakistan had no other way out instead of going to IMF and now the government had the opportunity to follow the proper mechanism for economic growth.

He further said after success in IMF programme, the doors of other lending agencies including World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADP) and other financial institutions would be opened for Pakistan and more foreign exchange reserves would come to the country.

He said the IMF program would provide an opportunity to bring structural changes to handle issues pertaining to loss-making state-owned enterprises, exports and to enhance revenue.

UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said due to worst economic policies of previous regimes of PPP and PML N Pakistan had no other option other than seeking bailout package and the threat of default in foreign payment obligations which was imminent due to the crisis in the external sector would now be averted.

He said government should ensure every single penny of IMF loan is used on the productive ventures aimed at accelerating economic activities in the country so that our economy could come out of present crisis and could march on the road to development and prosperity.

He further urged the authorities for devising such set of policies during the program period that should restore macroeconomic stability and put the country on a sustainable path of development.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the previous governments had failed to accelerate economic growth and due to their wrong policies, the economy of the country was on the brink of collapse.

He said Pakistan was facing multiple economic and social problems and called upon all political parties for working for progress, prosperity and development of the country after burying the hatchet.

He said the state of the economy was so precarious that without entering into a 'charter of economy' no individual political party could overcome the issues.

Appreciating the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said Imran Khan has initiated meaningful reforms across all the important fields to make Pakistan prosperous and respected country which would help him winning hearts and minds of the people.

Iftikhar Malik said higher exports are the only solution to get the country out of prevailing financial crunch. It is the only way that could help repay debts otherwise the country would never be able to get out of the debt trap, adding that IMF package was positive signal to the world to attract foreign investment.