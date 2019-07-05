UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Program To Pave Way To Obtain Financial Support From Other Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:26 PM

IMF program to pave way to obtain financial support from other institutions

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Friday said that IMF Executive Board approved $6 billion loan for Pakistan that was a positive development as it would pave way for the country to obtain financial support from many other international financial institutions for improving its economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Friday said that IMF Executive board approved $6 billion loan for Pakistan that was a positive development as it would pave way for the country to obtain financial support from many other international financial institutions for improving its economy.

However, it called upon the government to use IMF loan for achieving sustainable development of the economy and evolve a new strategy to rid the country of foreign debts as Pakistan would never be able to achieve long-term economic growth without getting rid of debts burden.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan has so far taken 22 loans from IMF since 1958.

But these loans have provided only short-term support to our economy and Pakistan could not utilize them for putting the country on the path of sustainable economic development, they added.

They said that the approach of resorting to foreign debts for running the country has plunged Pakistan into serious debt trap as by end of March 2019, the total debt and liabilities of Pakistan have exceeded Rs 35 trillion.

They were of the view that despite accumulating so much debt and liabilities, the economy of Pakistan was still struggling that was very unfortunate.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal urged the government for making a new strategy to generate indigenous resources for running the affairs of the country and to enable it to stand on its own feet.

ICCI President said that the best way of getting rid of foreign debts was to create a conducive environment for the growth of business activities and exports.

He urged the government for restore zero-rated facility for export-oriented industry at least for one year and withdraw taxes on businesses to facilitate promotion of exports and improve the economy that would ultimately lead to getting rid of foreign debts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Loan IMF Exports Business Lead Chamber March 2019 Commerce From Government Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

17 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

10 minutes ago

Zhang Shuai into Wimbledon last 16 for first time

10 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi expresses grief over demise of Sha ..

10 minutes ago

All set for Asia's largest cattle market of sacrif ..

10 minutes ago

World Cup final on free to air TV if England get t ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.