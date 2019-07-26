UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Programme Failed To Bring Stability: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:19 PM

IMF programme failed to bring stability: Mian Zahid Hussain

Shrinking economy endangering economic, social targets Dampening demand for LNG and Diesel a negative indication

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said contrary to the expectations the IMF’s programme has failed to bring stability.

The economy is still unsteady while GDP has contracted from $330 billion to $270 billion which has made it difficult for the government to achieve tax, economic and social sector targets, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that LSM is shrinking auto industry and many other sectors have cut production due to low demand. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the wheat target is set to be missed by 1.5 million tonnes, consumption of petroleum products is down by 25 percent and diesel consumption has been reduced by 20 percent The former minister noted that apart from diesel the consumption of gas has been reduced to an extent that it has become a threat to the gas network as the country has no gas storage capacity and rescheduling LNG shipments would be a costly option.

The current account deficit has been reduced by 31 percent but exports are sliding and imports continue to grow and a loss of $1 billion per month is expected during the ongoing fiscal. The interest rate hike has crowded out the private sector and banks would continue to prefer investment in government securities to get 13.25 percent interest.

The stock market has lost 2500 points, foreign investment has touched the mark of $1.7 billion from $3.4 billion and loans to the private sector has receded by 12 percent. The exchange rate unpredictability continues to haunt the economy and now the dollar is being traded at Rs 162.

Some elements in the business community are still resisting the tax reforms resulting in a deadlock while whole sellers are retailers are at daggers drawn against FBR due to trust deficit. He asked the trading community to not resist the move to expand the tax base.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Exports Business Dollar Alliance Gas FBR Market All From Government Wheat Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test crick ..

7 minutes ago

OIC mourns the passing away of the President of Tu ..

7 minutes ago

TECNOMobile Has Reduced The Price Of Its Most Famo ..

12 minutes ago

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of presiden ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Austrian Ambassad ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Discusses Situation in Donbas ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.