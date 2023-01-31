UrduPoint.com

IMF Projects Economic Growth In China To Reach 5.2% In 2023, Drop To 4.5% In 2024 - Report

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Economic growth in China is projected to increase to 5.2% this year and drop to 4.55 in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated World Economic Outlook on Monday.

"Growth in China is projected to rise to 5.

2% in 2023, reflecting rapidly improving mobility, and to fall to 4.5% in 2024 before settling at below 4% over the medium term amid declining business dynamism and slow progress on structural reforms," the report said.

