IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it projects global economic growth would fall from 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023 and also next year.

"Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.

5% in 2022 to 3% in both 2023 and 2024," the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook.

The IMF pointed out that the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in April, but it remains weak by historical standards.

"The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity," it said.