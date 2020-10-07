UrduPoint.com
IMF Projects Mexico's Output Growth To Shrink 9% In 2020 - Statement

Wed 07th October 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a 9-percent reduction of Mexico's output growth this year and a slow recovery in 2021.

"We project output growth at -9 percent in 2020, 3½ percent in 2021, and close to 2 percent thereafter," the IMF said in a statement.

The fund has predicted that employment, income and poverty will be able to reach pre-pandemic levels only in several years.

"Not only are the gains of the past decade in these areas being set back, Mexico's long-standing challenge of low growth appears set to worsen," the IMF said, warning about additional risks to the economic outlook.

The IMF called on Mexico government to implement more near-term fiscal support and credible medium-term reforms in order to support economic growth.

