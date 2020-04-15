The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that it projects Russia's economy will contract by -5.5 percent in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that it projects Russia's economy will contract by -5.5 percent in 2020.

"Other regions are projected to experience severe slowdowns or outright contractions in economic activity, including Latin America (-5.2 percent)... emerging and developing Europe (-5.2 percent) - with Russia's economy projected to contract by -5.5 percent; the middle East and Central Asia (-2.8 percent) - with Saudi Arabia's growth forecast by -2.3 percent, with non-oil GDP contracting by 4 percent, and most economies, including Iran, expected to contract; and sub-Saharan Africa (-1.6 percent) - with growth in Nigeria and South Africa expected at -3.4 percent and -5.8 percent, respectively," the IMF said.

According to the IMF's Overview of the World Economic Projections, Russia's economy in 2019 was projected to grow by 1.9 percent and by 3.5 percent in 2021.

Earlier in April, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused a world-wide recession and its effects will be worse than the financial crisis of 2008,

According to United Nations estimates, the world economy may contract up to 1 percent in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that even in the best-case scenario, the world economy should not expect to grow more than 1.2 percent as opposed to 2.5 percent as was previously forecast. In the worst-case scenario, global output would contract by 0.9 percent.