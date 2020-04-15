(@FahadShabbir)

The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that it projects Russia's economy will contract by -5.5 percent this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday that it projects Russia's economy will contract by -5.5 percent this year.

"Other regions are projected to experience severe slowdowns or outright contractions in economic activity, including Latin America (-5.2 percent)... emerging and developing Europe (-5.2 percent) - with Russia's economy projected to contract by -5.

5 percent; the middle East and Central Asia (-2.8 percent) - with Saudi Arabia's growth forecast by -2.3 percent, with non-oil GDP contracting by 4 percent, and most economies, including Iran, expected to contract; and sub-Saharan Africa (-1.6 percent) - with growth in Nigeria and South Africa expected at -3.4 percent and -5.8 percent, respectively," the IMF said.

According to the IMF's Overview of the World Economic Projections, Russia's economy in 2019 was projected to grow by 1.9 percent and by 3.5 percent in 2021.