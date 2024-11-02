IMF Pushes Pakistan For Mini-Budget Due To Tax Shortfall
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 05:39 PM
FBR sources say IMF rejected a request from FBR to revise its tax targets during a recent virtual meeting
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to introduce a mini-budget to address the shortfall in tax revenue after the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) failure to meet its targets.
The FBR sources said that the IMF rejected a request from the FBR to revise its tax targets during a recent virtual meeting. The IMF warned that the shortfall could complicate the release of the second tranche of the ongoing loan program.
In response, the IMF suggested the government cover the deficit through additional revenue-generating measures.
To address this, the sources said that a mini-budget worth Rs500 billion might be introduced in the coming months, with a possible ordinance for additional FBR enforcement measures worth Rs60 billion.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the FBR Chairman for a detailed performance report to assess the situation.
In efforts to meet tax targets, the FBR reshuffled 18 officials, including four board members.
Among these changes, Meer Badshah has been removed from his position as Member Inland Revenue Operations and Tariq Arbab from Member Legal.
Hamid Atiq Sarwar has been appointed to oversee Inland Revenue Operations while Najib Ahmed Memon has taken over Sarwar’s previous role as Member Inland Revenue Policy.
The FBR sources added that the plan to remove Meer Badshah Khan had been under consideration since Rashid Mahmood Langrial’s appointment as the new FBR chairman.
Recent Stories
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
WCCIS president visits exhibitions1 hour ago
-
President GCCI describes Uzbekistan as important trade partner of Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Approved seeds recommended for wheat sowing6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 20249 hours ago
-
Wall Street bounces while oil prices climb on Middle East worries18 hours ago
-
SMEDA BoD unanimously approves business plan to drive SME growth, export expansion19 hours ago
-
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects20 hours ago
-
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat20 hours ago
-
ADB offers support for carbon credits reduction initiatives20 hours ago
-
Wall Street bounces while oil prices gain on geopolitical fears20 hours ago
-
Call for immediate clearance of refund claims22 hours ago