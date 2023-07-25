Open Menu

IMF Raises 2023 Economic Outlook But Warns Of Slowing Global Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 10:50 PM

IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth

The International Monetary Fund has slightly upgraded its outlook for world growth this year on the back of resilient service sector activity in the first quarter and a strong labor market, the lender said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The International Monetary Fund has slightly upgraded its outlook for world growth this year on the back of resilient service sector activity in the first quarter and a strong labor market, the lender said Tuesday.

But despite the mildly better economic forecast, growth is expected to slow to three percent in 2023 and then stay there, held down by weak growth among the world's advanced economies, the IMF announced in a new report.

"The global economy continues to gradually recover from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But it is not yet out of the woods," IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said during a press conference.

The growth forecast for this year was raised by 0.2 percentage points from the IMF's last estimate in April, putting the world economy on track for three percent growth in both 2023 and 2024.

This is down from growth of 6.

3 percent in 2021, and 3.5 percent last year, the IMF announced in its update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Earlier this year, the IMF published its lowest medium-term forecast since the 1990s, citing slowing population growth and the end of the era of economic catch-up by countries including China and South Korea.

On Tuesday, the IMF said the global inflation picture has improved somewhat, with consumer prices now expected to increase by 6.8 percent this year, down 0.2 percentage points from April's forecast.

This is largely on account of subdued inflation in China, Daniel Leigh, the head of the IMF's World Economic Studies division, told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is one of the only countries in the world right now where inflation is below the target rate," he said, adding that the IMF has revised China's inflation forecast for the year down sharply to 1.1 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Ukraine Russia China South Korea April Market From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country of loans, put on track of self ..

24 seconds ago
 Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station am ..

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

4 minutes ago
 Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

12 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Sw ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Swap Injured Fighting in Ukraine ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in H ..

NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in Houston, Crew Not in Danger - O ..

12 minutes ago
State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China t ..

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China to Decide Who Their Foreign Min ..

12 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdate ..

NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdated Weapons - Expert

19 minutes ago
 UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored ..

UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored off Yemen's coast

9 minutes ago
 No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consum ..

No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consumers: Khurram

9 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injure ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injured While Fighting in Ukraine - ..

9 minutes ago
 US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Includ ..

US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Including Air Defense Munitions - Pe ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business