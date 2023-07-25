IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth

The International Monetary Fund has slightly upgraded its outlook for world growth this year on the back of resilient service sector activity in the first quarter and a strong labor market, the lender said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The International Monetary Fund has slightly upgraded its outlook for world growth this year on the back of resilient service sector activity in the first quarter and a strong labor market, the lender said Tuesday.

But despite the mildly better economic forecast, growth is expected to slow to three percent in 2023 and then stay there, held down by weak growth among the world's advanced economies, the IMF announced in a new report.

"The global economy continues to gradually recover from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But it is not yet out of the woods," IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said during a press conference.

The growth forecast for this year was raised by 0.2 percentage points from the IMF's last estimate in April, putting the world economy on track for three percent growth in both 2023 and 2024.

This is down from growth of 6.

3 percent in 2021, and 3.5 percent last year, the IMF announced in its update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Earlier this year, the IMF published its lowest medium-term forecast since the 1990s, citing slowing population growth and the end of the era of economic catch-up by countries including China and South Korea.

On Tuesday, the IMF said the global inflation picture has improved somewhat, with consumer prices now expected to increase by 6.8 percent this year, down 0.2 percentage points from April's forecast.

This is largely on account of subdued inflation in China, Daniel Leigh, the head of the IMF's World Economic Studies division, told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is one of the only countries in the world right now where inflation is below the target rate," he said, adding that the IMF has revised China's inflation forecast for the year down sharply to 1.1 percent.