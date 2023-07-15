IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expresses satisfaction over the atmosphere of trust between the donor agency and Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday reassured to continue to help Pakistan and termed it its important member.

During a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed satisfaction over the atmosphere of trust between the donor agency and Pakistan.

She lauded the Prime Minister for presenting the case of Pakistan with the IMF management in a befitting manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to Kristalina Georgieva for playing an important role in the standby agreement of three billion Dollars with Pakistan.

He said if elected to power again, his government will work together with the IMF and other development partners for improvement of the country's economy.

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that the caretaker government formed next month, will also stick to the agreement with the IMF.