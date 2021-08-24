UrduPoint.com

IMF Recognizes Pakistan's Assistance In Safe Evacuation Of Its Staff From Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva  says Pakistan's efforts at the highest level were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday recognized Pakistan's assistance in the safe and swift evacuation of its personnel and their families from Afghanistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva especially appreciated the instrumental role played by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir.

The Managing Director said that Pakistan's efforts at the highest level were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan. She expressed her gratitude to Pakistan over this assistance.

Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF looks forward to continuing its cooperation with Pakistan.

