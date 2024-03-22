Open Menu

IMF Recommends 18 Per Cent GST On Petrol

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:06 PM

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

The sources say that the IMF told Pakistan to abolish the sales tax exemptions on all goods including petrol.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended that Pakistan should impose 18 percent General Sales Tax (GST) on petrol, the sources privy to the development said on Friday.

The IMF emphasized the need for Pakistan to abolish sales tax exemptions on all goods, including petrol.

Earlier, the IMF suggested including various items under the standard rate of 18% GST, covering unprocessed food, stationery, medicine, POL products, and others.

The IMF's estimation suggests that aligning GST rates could contribute to a 1.3 percent increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revenue, translating to approximately Rs1,300 billion for the national exchequer.

It's important to highlight that the IMF and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement on the second and final review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement.

In an official statement from an International Monetary Fund team led by Nathan Porter, it was announced that the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the second and final review of the country’s stabilization program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA approved.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Petrol All From Agreement Pakistan Oilfields Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

12 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

39 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

1 hour ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business