IMF Reiterates Readiness To Redouble Assistance To Lebanon, Expects Formation Of Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stands ready to hold talks with the Lebanese government once it is formed and is willing to redouble its efforts designed to rescue the ailing Lebanese economy, the IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"The IMF stands ready to engage with the new government in Lebanon after its formation is completed and as [IMF Chief] Kristalina Georgieva has said, we stand ready to redouble our efforts to help Lebanon and the Lebanese people to overcome the social and economic crisis," Gerry Rice, the director of the IMF communications department, said at a briefing.

The fund remains in touch with the Lebanese authorities on the technical issues of the debt and is ready to provide technical assistance to the country, the spokesman noted.

The IMF expects Beirut to launch major reforms in order to overhaul its economy, according to the spokesman.

Mustafa Adib, who was appointed Lebanon's prime minister in late August, has not yet been able to present a new cabinet, despite the conditions of French President Emmanuel Macron, under which a new government was to be formed in Lebanon by mid-September. Macron pledged to hold a conference on aid to Lebanon in Paris in October if the condition was met.

The process of forming a government in Lebanon became more difficult after the United States imposed new unilateral sanctions against two former Lebanese ministers, whom the US administration has accused of being connected with the Shiite movement, Hezbollah.

