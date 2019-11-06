IMF Report Spells Economic Slowdown for Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe's economic activity is projected to slow this year and in the short-term future as a result of several global trends and internal, trans-European peculiarities, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlined in a report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Europe 's economic activity is projected to slow this year and in the short-term future as a result of several global trends and internal, trans-European peculiarities, the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) outlined in a report published on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Economic Outlook, published annually by the IMF, Europe's economic growth is set to decline from 2.3 percent in 2018 to 1.4 percent this year, forecasting a modest recovery of 1.8 percent growth for 2020.

The IMF described a number of factors aligning to dampen Europe's economic growth, as opposed to the relative optimism of the year and the one before. Most evidently, a protracted Brexit debacle has introduced instability into Europe's single market, and the consistent risk of the United Kingdom crashing out with no deal has kept investment in some sectors guarded.

Furthermore, certain countries � unnamed in the IMF report � have undertaken expansionary fiscal policies, an example of which being when governments lower taxes and increase internal expenditure to stimulate domestic economies and avert a possible recession, that boost domestic consumption and divert monetary flow that would have otherwise been invested in European endeavors.

Another factor, according to the annual report, is the growth in wages of workers in newer EU member states, also not named, which outpaced the gains in productivity, having an adverse effect on prices in those nations and on inflation as a whole. The extent of inflation, however, has not been as drastic as economists have expected under such conditions.

The European Union is the largest free trade area in the world and has a combined economic output that outstrips both the United States and China. The uneven nature of the continent, with its varying degrees of productivity and population centers, renders the economic rather rigid and beset with lopsided policies and exceptions.

The report comes amid slowing global economic growth and widespread fears that a 2008-style economic recession is imminent.