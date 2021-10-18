IMF resident representative calls on AGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal here and discussed the audit reports about COVID related expenditures.

The meeting was held on the request of Resident Representative the IMF, said a statement issued by the office of AGP on Monday.

Teresa Daban Sanchez briefed the Chair about Rapid Financing Instrument and also extended offer for training of personnel of DAGP by IMF in the field of Budgeting, Financing, execution and Reporting.

The Auditor General of Pakistan appreciated the proposal and apprised the IMF team about the mandate of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The process of accountability and the timelines of the Audit Reports.

The Chair also apprised regarding Parliamentary oversight and role of Public Accounts Committee and procedure of the public hearing on Audit Reports, especially the audit of covid-19 expenditures.

The meeting was also attended by Saher Masood, Economist, Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, DAG(FAO), and Tafakhar Ali Asadi, DG (Policy).

Director General (Policy) apprised about the coverage of Covid-19 related expenditure in report and apprised about the audit of expenditure of Utility Store subsidies on food items during COVID-19.

The IMF representatives appreciated the recommendations part of the report.