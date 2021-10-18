UrduPoint.com

IMF Resident Representative Calls On AGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

IMF resident representative calls on AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal here and discussed the audit reports about COVID related expenditures.

The meeting was held on the request of Resident Representative the IMF, said a statement issued by the office of AGP on Monday.

Teresa Daban Sanchez briefed the Chair about Rapid Financing Instrument and also extended offer for training of personnel of DAGP by IMF in the field of Budgeting, Financing, execution and Reporting.

The Auditor General of Pakistan appreciated the proposal and apprised the IMF team about the mandate of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The process of accountability and the timelines of the Audit Reports.

The Chair also apprised regarding Parliamentary oversight and role of Public Accounts Committee and procedure of the public hearing on Audit Reports, especially the audit of covid-19 expenditures.

The meeting was also attended by Saher Masood, Economist, Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, DAG(FAO), and Tafakhar Ali Asadi, DG (Policy).

Director General (Policy) apprised about the coverage of Covid-19 related expenditure in report and apprised about the audit of expenditure of Utility Store subsidies on food items during COVID-19.

The IMF representatives appreciated the recommendations part of the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan IMF

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives UAE Ambassador to Russia

Fujairah Ruler receives UAE Ambassador to Russia

2 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 11S, a gaming champion is now availabl ..

Infinix HOT 11S, a gaming champion is now available across Pakistan!

5 minutes ago
 UVAS holds International Webinar on "Milk Componen ..

UVAS holds International Webinar on "Milk Components as Antimicrobial Agents Aga ..

9 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

13 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations ..

Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations With NATO Possible in Near Fut ..

14 minutes ago
 Five including police personnel injured in Quetta ..

Five including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.