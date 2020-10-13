IMF Revises 2020 Global GDP Forecast Upwards, Now Expects Contraction of 4.4% - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The world's GDP in 2020 will decline less than previously expected and now is forecast to contract by 4.4 percent instead of 4.9 percent, while the GDP growth forecast for 2021 has been revised down by 0.2 p.p. to 5.2 percent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Global growth is projected at ˆ’4.

4 percent in 2020, a less severe contraction than forecast in the June 2020 World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update. The revision reflects better-than anticipated second quarter GDP outturns ... Global growth is projected at 5.2 percent in 2021, a little lower than in the June 2020 WEO Update," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

Following a recovery in 2021, the global GDP growth is expected to slow down to 3.5 percent in the medium term, the organization noted.