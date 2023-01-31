IMF Revises Global Growth Forecast Upward to 2.9% for 2023 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Global economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, revising its previous forecast upward by 0.2 percentage points.

"Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.

4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000-19) average of 3.8 percent," the IMF said on Monday in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO).