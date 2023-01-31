WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised Russia's economic growth forecast upward by 2.6 percentage points to 0.3% in 2023, according to its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO).

The IMF in its new WEO on Monday also projected that in 2024 economic growth in Russia will reach 2.

1%, which is 0.6 percentage points better than its previous forecast.

The WEO also noted that the economic contraction of -2.2% in Russia in 2022 was much smaller than it had predicted at -3.4%.