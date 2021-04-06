IMF Revises Upward Forecast for EU Economic Growth to 4.4% in 2021 - Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upward its forecast for the European Union's economic growth this year and in 2022.

Regional GDP growth is forecast to be 4.4 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent next year, the fund revealed in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

The current estimates mark an increase by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively, from the IMF's estimate in January.

The IMF highlighted significant differences between its current and previous forecasts for Italy (1.2 percent), Spain (0.5 percent) and France (0.3 percent) for this year, while the 2022 estimates for these countries remain virtually unchanged.