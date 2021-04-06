UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Revises Upward Forecast For EU Economic Growth To 4.4% In 2021 - Outlook

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

IMF Revises Upward Forecast for EU Economic Growth to 4.4% in 2021 - Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upward its forecast for the European Union's economic growth this year and in 2022.

Regional GDP growth is forecast to be 4.4 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent next year, the fund revealed in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

The current estimates mark an increase by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively, from the IMF's estimate in January.

The IMF highlighted significant differences between its current and previous forecasts for Italy (1.2 percent), Spain (0.5 percent) and France (0.3 percent) for this year, while the 2022 estimates for these countries remain virtually unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World France European Union Spain Italy January From

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

32 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

47 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

47 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.