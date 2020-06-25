UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Says 2021 Growth Could Be 0% If Second Coronavirus Wave Hits Early On

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:25 AM

IMF Says 2021 Growth Could Be 0% if Second Coronavirus Wave Hits Early On

A potential new wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak in 2021 could reduce global economic growth to naught, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday following the release of the updated World Economic Outlook

WAHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A potential new wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak in 2021 could reduce global economic growth to naught, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday following the release of the updated World Economic Outlook.

"When we have looked at the impact of a second wave that hits in, say, early 2021- in that case, instead of growth of 5.4 percent it would be zero percent," Gopinath said.

The IMF chief economist warned that such a development would be a dramatic hit for the global economy.

Gopinath said the novel coronavirus crisis is not over and the world could potentially face an increase in the number of infections.

However, she did not forecast imposing lockdowns as was done in the first half of 2020 and brought the world economy to a halt.

IMF forecasts in its updated World Economic Outlook that economic growth will increase to 5.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.