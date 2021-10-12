UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Adoption Of Crypto Assets As National Currency Entails Risks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:13 PM

IMF Says Adoption of Crypto Assets as National Currency Entails Risks

Having crypto assets as the main national currency is undesirable and entails high risks for the adopting country's economy, according to the Global Financial Stability Report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Having crypto assets as the main national Currency is undesirable and entails high risks for the adopting country's economy, according to the Global Financial Stability Report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The adoption of a crypto asset as the main national currency carries significant risks and is an inadvisable shortcut," the report released on Tuesday said.

According to the IMF, such a decision can have a negative impact on macro-financial stability, financial integrity, consumer protection, and the environment, since the value of crypto assets is too volatile and lacks strong links with the real economic system.

Moreover, the adoption of crypto currency can create serious economic implications for the developing market, undermining the effectiveness of capital controls.

"In emerging markets, the advent of crypto assets may be accelerating dollarization and eroding the effectiveness of existing exchange restrictions and capital control management measures.

Increased trading of crypto assets by emerging market users can potentially lead to destabilizing capital flows," the report said.

However, despite these threats, the recognition of crypto assets as the main national currency is still a possible scenario in the countries with weak monetary and exchange risk policies, where it makes sense for governments to adopt bitcoin in order to improve the economic situation a little.

In June 2022, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced his intention to introduce legislation that will make the country the first nation to adopt crypto asset as legal currency. The government has encountered resistance from skeptical citizens, fearing bitcoin's volatility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Bitcoin Lead El Salvador May June Market From Government

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

1 minute ago
 RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 202 ..

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 minute ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

31 minutes ago
 DG anti-corruption Punjab listens to people's comp ..

DG anti-corruption Punjab listens to people's complaints in open court

3 minutes ago
 DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certifi ..

DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certificates to disable persons

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.