IMF Says Approved $238Mln In Debt Relief For 28 Poorest Countries Most Hit By COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:54 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it has approved a third tranche of debt service relief grants totaling $238 million for 28 poorest and most vulnerable states affected by the measures implemented to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it has approved a third tranche of debt service relief grants totaling $238 million for 28 poorest and most vulnerable states affected by the measures implemented to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This approval follows two prior tranches. It enables the disbursement of grants from the CCRT for payment of all eligible debt service falling due to the IMF from its poorest and most vulnerable members from April 14, 2021 to October 15, 2021, estimated at SDR 168 (US$238) million," the IMF said in a statement, referring to the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust.

The IMF disbursed two earlier tranches of debt service relief from the CCRT last April and October.

The SDR, or Special Drawing Rights, is an international monetary reserve Currency created by the IMF to supplement existing money reserves of member countries.

Following the global coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, the IMF launched an urgent effort to raise SDR 1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in CCRT grants for countries most impacted by the measures to address the pandemic.

The IMF said the third tranche of debt service relief from the CCRT will continue helping countries needing to free up funds for vital emergency health, and social and economic support.

Debt service relief could be provided from October 16, 2021 through April 13, 2022 for a total of SDR 680 (US$964) million subject to availability of funding in the CCRT, the IMF added.

