IMF Says Armenia Should Maintain Reform Momentum Upon Concluding Country's First Review

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Armenia should maintain the reform momentum while showing strong economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement upon completing its first Executive board review of the country under the Stand-By Arrangement.

"Despite fiscal overperformance, it is key to maintain the reform momentum to strengthen revenue mobilization, including by completing reforms to property taxation. Implementation of the authorities' reform agenda including efforts to improve governance by establishing a holistic anti-corruption framework, will bolster sustainable and inclusive growth," the statement said on Friday.

The IMF noted that Armenia's economic performance is strong with "healthy growth, low inflation, a stable financial system, with increase in foreign reserves and higher revenues."

The MIF Executive Board's review follows the approval of the 36-month Stand-By Arrangement in May with a total access of some $248.2 million, according to the statement.

The Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is an IMF economic program for financial aid to a member state in need of financial assistance that normally arises from a financial crisis.

