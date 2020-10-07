UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Says Carbon Tax Can Hurt Economic Activity While Boosting Energy Efficiency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:23 PM

IMF Says Carbon Tax Can Hurt Economic Activity While Boosting Energy Efficiency

Carbon tax, a measure mulled by some countries in an effort to go climate neutral, will hamper economic activity and increase energy prices, while at the same time promote energy efficiency, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Carbon tax, a measure mulled by some countries in an effort to go climate neutral, will hamper economic activity and increase energy prices, while at the same time promote energy efficiency, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

"Carbon pricing and green supply policies affect the overall energy price differently. While a carbon tax increases the overall energy price and can hurt economic activity, it also encourages energy efficiency and discourages energy usage. That said, revenues from carbon pricing could be used to offset these costs, for instance by directly incentivizing the supply of clean energy or financing green public infrastructure," the IMF said in a climate change chapter of the October 2020 World Economic Outlook.

The European Union is planning to introduce the border carbon tax on certain imports through the so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as part of its aspiration to go carbon neutral by 2050.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has slammed the plan as "hidden protectionism disguised by a noble cause" whose aim is to prevent Russian goods, primarily gas, from reaching the European market. His concerns are shared by a number of other non-EU states.

The EU leadership, however, has said that the new carbon tax mechanism will ensure fair competition among the domestic producers, who will be bound by high climate standards of production, and foreign producers from countries with "less ambitious climate policies," for whom the production costs much less due to cheaper, but less environmentally-friendly technologies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Russia European Union Same Price October Border Gas 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

26 minutes ago

Munir gleams in PGF Match Play Golf at Royal Palm

3 minutes ago

Pandemic downturn offers path to address climate c ..

3 minutes ago

Counterintelligence Chief Bill Evanina Says Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University installs automatic t ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs 6th meeting of BOA for SEZs; ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.