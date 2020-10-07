IMF Says Carbon Tax Can Hurt Economic Activity While Boosting Energy Efficiency

Carbon tax, a measure mulled by some countries in an effort to go climate neutral, will hamper economic activity and increase energy prices, while at the same time promote energy efficiency, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday

"Carbon pricing and green supply policies affect the overall energy price differently. While a carbon tax increases the overall energy price and can hurt economic activity, it also encourages energy efficiency and discourages energy usage. That said, revenues from carbon pricing could be used to offset these costs, for instance by directly incentivizing the supply of clean energy or financing green public infrastructure," the IMF said in a climate change chapter of the October 2020 World Economic Outlook.

The European Union is planning to introduce the border carbon tax on certain imports through the so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as part of its aspiration to go carbon neutral by 2050.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has slammed the plan as "hidden protectionism disguised by a noble cause" whose aim is to prevent Russian goods, primarily gas, from reaching the European market. His concerns are shared by a number of other non-EU states.

The EU leadership, however, has said that the new carbon tax mechanism will ensure fair competition among the domestic producers, who will be bound by high climate standards of production, and foreign producers from countries with "less ambitious climate policies," for whom the production costs much less due to cheaper, but less environmentally-friendly technologies.