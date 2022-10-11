UrduPoint.com

IMF Says China To Post Lowest GDP Growth In Four Decades This Year

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IMF Says China to Post Lowest GDP Growth in Four Decades This Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Chinese economy will post the lowest GDP growth in four decades in the current year, barring performance during the initial COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"The revisions reflect the downgrade for growth in China, to 3.2 percent in 2022 (the lowest growth in more than four decades, excluding the initial COVID-19 crisis in 2020). COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns in multiple localities, as well as the worsening property market crisis, have held back economic activity in China, " the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.

However, China's growth is expected to rise to 4.4 percent in 2023, the report added.

COVID-19-related lockdowns have taken a significant toll on China's economy, particularly in the second quarter of 2022, according to the reports. Particularly, the property sector, which represents the fifth part of the nation's economy is rapidly weakening, it added.

"A worsening of China's property sector crisis could spill over to the domestic banking sector and weigh heavily on the country's growth, with negative cross-border effects," the IMF said.

More Stories From Business

