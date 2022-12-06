UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Expects 'Significantly Higher' Inflation In Middle East, North Africa In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 10:30 PM

IMF Says Expects 'Significantly Higher' Inflation in Middle East, North Africa in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the inflation rate in the Middle East and North Africa to increase significantly in 2023 from what it expected in spring, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Rodrigo Senior Economist Garcia-Verdu said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the inflation rate in the middle East and North Africa to increase significantly in 2023 from what it expected in spring, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Rodrigo Senior Economist Garcia-Verdu said on Tuesday.

"In 2023, we are now expecting a significantly higher inflation rate to what we were expecting back in April," Garcia-Verdu said.

Most countries in the region will also face a slowdown in growth with the possible exception of low-income states, he said.

Garcia-Verdu warned that the prices of commodities, especially of energy and food, remain "significantly above" the 2021 average levels.

"This is having implications on food security," he added.

In April, IMF forecast real GDP growth for the Middle East and North Africa region at 5% in 2022 - a 0.9-percentage-point upgrade from October - down from 5.8% in 2021. The IMF also said then that it expected inflation to remain elevated at 13.9% due to the higher food and energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa IMF Middle East April October From Asia

Recent Stories

US Senators Say Makes 'No Sense' to Advance NDAA W ..

US Senators Say Makes 'No Sense' to Advance NDAA Without Weighing End to Vaccine ..

38 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police register FIR of Arshad Sharif's m ..

Islamabad Police register FIR of Arshad Sharif's murder

6 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban Calls Bulgaria Not Being Member of ..

Hungary's Orban Calls Bulgaria Not Being Member of Schengen Area 'Unfair'

6 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Ratifies Military Agreement With Turkey ..

Uzbekistan Ratifies Military Agreement With Turkey - Document

10 minutes ago
 Hindu extremists' revisionism process; a living ni ..

Hindu extremists' revisionism process; a living nightmare for Indian Muslims: PM ..

10 minutes ago
 District Overseas Committee meeting held

District Overseas Committee meeting held

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.