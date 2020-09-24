IMF Says Having Constructive Talks With Argentina on Settling $45Bln Debt

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is engaged in "constructive and very fluid" negotiations with Argentina on the settlement of the $45 billion debt despite reports that the talks may prove difficult due to Buenos Aires' outstanding demands, the IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"We have a very fluid and constructive dialogue with the Argentine authorities. It is ongoing and it is very fluid. We look forward to continuing to deepen that dialogue, including discussions on those latest foreign exchange control measures ... our ultimate objective, our shared objective with the authorities, is to help with their objective to strengthen macroeconomic stability and growth," Gerry Rice, the director of IMF Communications Department, said at a briefing.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman has said that Buenos Aires wants to avoid repayment to the IMF until 2024 due to the tough economic situation the country is facing. According to media reports, such demands may rub IMF the wrong way.

The Latin American country has recently struck a deal with its foreign lenders settling its $65 billion sovereign debt after months of deadlocked discussions with creditors.