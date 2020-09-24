UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Says Having Constructive Talks With Argentina On Settling $45Bln Debt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

IMF Says Having Constructive Talks With Argentina on Settling $45Bln Debt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is engaged in "constructive and very fluid" negotiations with Argentina on the settlement of the $45 billion debt despite reports that the talks may prove difficult due to Buenos Aires' outstanding demands, the IMF spokesman said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is engaged in "constructive and very fluid" negotiations with Argentina on the settlement of the $45 billion debt despite reports that the talks may prove difficult due to Buenos Aires' outstanding demands, the IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"We have a very fluid and constructive dialogue with the Argentine authorities. It is ongoing and it is very fluid. We look forward to continuing to deepen that dialogue, including discussions on those latest foreign exchange control measures ... our ultimate objective, our shared objective with the authorities, is to help with their objective to strengthen macroeconomic stability and growth," Gerry Rice, the director of IMF Communications Department, said at a briefing.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman has said that Buenos Aires wants to avoid repayment to the IMF until 2024 due to the tough economic situation the country is facing. According to media reports, such demands may rub IMF the wrong way.

The Latin American country has recently struck a deal with its foreign lenders settling its $65 billion sovereign debt after months of deadlocked discussions with creditors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Buenos Aires Argentina Russian Ruble May Media Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior, Chinese Ministry of Public S ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

19 minutes ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

49 minutes ago

Advisor on Food inspects flour mills to ensure smo ..

4 minutes ago

US Special Envoy Praises Taliban for Taking Afghan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.