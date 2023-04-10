Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Inflation Still Serious, Central Banks Must Keep Interest Rates High - Georgieva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

IMF Says Inflation Still Serious, Central Banks Must Keep Interest Rates High - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Monday that central banks must continue to keep interest rates high to combat significant inflation.

"The recovery we so much are hoping for ... is still a bit elusive.

Why? Because we do have a significant inflation problem," Georgieva said in opening remarks kicking off the World Bank-IMF spring meetings. "That means central banks have to continue to keep interest rates higher to combat it and that is (in) the way of restoring the prospects for robust growth."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World

Recent Stories

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre ..

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Govern ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

22 minutes ago
 Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

51 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.