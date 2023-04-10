IMF Says Inflation Still Serious, Central Banks Must Keep Interest Rates High - Georgieva

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Monday that central banks must continue to keep interest rates high to combat significant inflation.

"The recovery we so much are hoping for ... is still a bit elusive.

Why? Because we do have a significant inflation problem," Georgieva said in opening remarks kicking off the World Bank-IMF spring meetings. "That means central banks have to continue to keep interest rates higher to combat it and that is (in) the way of restoring the prospects for robust growth."