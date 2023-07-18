IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remain Weak

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The prospects of the global economy in the medium term remain weak despite signs of "some resilience," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"Looking further ahead, medium-term growth prospects remain weak," Georgieva said at the third meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in India.

She warned that divergences in economic fortunes across countries represent a persistent concern.

"Some pockets of the global economy are doing well; others are weakening but still growing; and vulnerable countries are falling further behind," she added.

At the same time, Georgieva noted that the global economy has shown "some resilience." She said that global growth remains "firmly in positive territory" despite serious shocks and the rapid rise in interest rates.

The IMF chief also cited "some encouraging news" on inflation, adding that the trend is finally downwards.