IMF Says Russia Entering 'Deep Recession'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The International monetary Fund (IMF) expects growth in Russia to be negative this year and the next as the country has entered a "deep recession," IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

"When you are looking at the growth developments, what you are seeing is that growth in Russia this year and next year is going to be negative, and combined over those two years GDP levels will be lower by 10 percentage points than pre-war. So, this is deep recession Russia has entered," Kammer told reporters.

The economies of Europe are also experiencing a lower growth, however, are not seeing such a deep recession as Russia, Kammer added.

Earlier on Friday, Kammer said the IMF expects the GDP growth in advanced European economies to fall from 3.2% this year to 0.6% in 2023.

Emerging European economies may also face a sharp economic decline from a growth of 4.3% this year to 1.7% in 2023, Kammer added.

The IMF said earlier this week that it projects Russia's GDP growth to be -3.4% this year and -2.3% in 2023.