UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Russia Entering 'Deep Recession'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 09:09 PM

IMF Says Russia Entering 'Deep Recession'

The International monetary Fund (IMF) expects growth in Russia to be negative this year and the next as the country has entered a "deep recession," IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The International monetary Fund (IMF) expects growth in Russia to be negative this year and the next as the country has entered a "deep recession," IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

"When you are looking at the growth developments, what you are seeing is that growth in Russia this year and next year is going to be negative, and combined over those two years GDP levels will be lower by 10 percentage points than pre-war. So, this is deep recession Russia has entered," Kammer told reporters.

The economies of Europe are also experiencing a lower growth, however, are not seeing such a deep recession as Russia, Kammer added.

Earlier on Friday, Kammer said the IMF expects the GDP growth in advanced European economies to fall from 3.2% this year to 0.6% in 2023.

Emerging European economies may also face a sharp economic decline from a growth of 4.3% this year to 1.7% in 2023, Kammer added.

The IMF said earlier this week that it projects Russia's GDP growth to be -3.4% this year and -2.3% in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Russia Europe May From

Recent Stories

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Sw ..

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Swift Centre

55 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Jav ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Javed Latif

57 seconds ago
 Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

58 seconds ago
 Eco-activists throw soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowe ..

Eco-activists throw soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London

1 minute ago
 Minister Sajid Jokhio distributes goods to flood v ..

Minister Sajid Jokhio distributes goods to flood victims

12 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Food Day, World Egg Day

UAF observes World Food Day, World Egg Day

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.