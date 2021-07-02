IMF Says Sees US Economy Growing 7% in 2021, Around 5% Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US economy is expected to grow at its fastest pace in a generation with Gross Domestic Product projected to expand 7 percent this year and 5 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"Growth in 2021 is expected to be around 7 percent, the fastest pace in a generation, with modest risks to the upside," the IMF said in its US economic outlook.

"This strong economic performance should continue into 2022, with growth of around 5 percent."

The IMF, however, expressed concerns about a potential drag on GDP from the US labor market, which it said lagged growth in other sectors of the economy.

"Significant labor market slack remains which should serve as a safety valve to dampen underlying wage and price pressures," the IMF said.

Inflation expectations were, meanwhile, expected to "remain well-anchored" despite a ramp in price pressures, it added.