UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Says Sees US Economy Growing 7% In 2021, Around 5% Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 AM

IMF Says Sees US Economy Growing 7% in 2021, Around 5% Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US economy is expected to grow at its fastest pace in a generation with Gross Domestic Product projected to expand 7 percent this year and 5 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"Growth in 2021 is expected to be around 7 percent, the fastest pace in a generation, with modest risks to the upside," the IMF said in its US economic outlook.

"This strong economic performance should continue into 2022, with growth of around 5 percent."

The IMF, however, expressed concerns about a potential drag on GDP from the US labor market, which it said lagged growth in other sectors of the economy.

"Significant labor market slack remains which should serve as a safety valve to dampen underlying wage and price pressures," the IMF said.

Inflation expectations were, meanwhile, expected to "remain well-anchored" despite a ramp in price pressures, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Price Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

2 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

3 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

3 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

2 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

2 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.