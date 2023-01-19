UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Spain's Economy Remains Resilient Despite Impact Of Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The economy of Spain remains resilient despite the negative impact of the Ukraine conflict, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said after the conclusion of bilateral consultations on Thursday.

"Economic activity in Spain has remained resilient despite the new headwinds posed by the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Strong rebound in tourism and other services have supported growth this year," the IMF said in a statement.

While employment in Spain has surpassed the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, the elevated global energy and food prices as well as the weakening of trading partners' growth have slowed the recovery process, the statement said.

However, the IMF said in the statement that inflation remains the most serious issue facing the Spanish economy.

"Core inflation remains above 6 percent due to a gradual pass through of higher energy costs to broader prices and, possibly, diminishing spare capacity in the economy. Wage pressures have been contained so far," the statement read.

Headline inflation is expected to continue in 2023, reflecting the high base in the previous year, while it will also see a reduction of supply bottlenecks and some normalization of global fossil fuel prices, the statement added.

The IMF board of Directors commended Spain's economic resilience but urged the authorities to implement flexible and carefully calibrated macroeconomic policies as well as a structural reform agenda to support sustainable, inclusive growth, according to the statement.

