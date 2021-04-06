(@FahadShabbir)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the US government's initiative to introduce a global minimum corporate tax, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the US government's initiative to introduce a global minimum corporate tax, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are very much in favor of a global minimum of corporate tax," Gopinath said during a press briefing.

Gopinath said the IMF has expressed concern regarding significant tax shifting, tax avoidance and tax heavens, she added.

Such practices are reducing the tax base from which governments can collect revenue, Gopinath also said.

"We still have to study very carefully this new proposal from the Biden administration," she added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the United States is working with the Group of 20 nations on a minimum corporate tax rate for the world to achieve prosperity and a level playing field for all.