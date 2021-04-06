UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Says Supports US Government's Idea Of Implementing Global Minimum Corporate Tax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:44 PM

IMF Says Supports US Government's Idea of Implementing Global Minimum Corporate Tax

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the US government's initiative to introduce a global minimum corporate tax, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the US government's initiative to introduce a global minimum corporate tax, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are very much in favor of a global minimum of corporate tax," Gopinath said during a press briefing.

Gopinath said the IMF has expressed concern regarding significant tax shifting, tax avoidance and tax heavens, she added.

Such practices are reducing the tax base from which governments can collect revenue, Gopinath also said.

"We still have to study very carefully this new proposal from the Biden administration," she added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the United States is working with the Group of 20 nations on a minimum corporate tax rate for the world to achieve prosperity and a level playing field for all.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan issues statistical ..

26 seconds ago

Parents request for postponement of A-Level exams

27 seconds ago

Razak to review Pak- Uzbekistan PTA progress

29 seconds ago

CNN News Crew, Foreign NGO Head Detained in Russia ..

32 seconds ago

Armenian Court Quits Prosecution of Ex-President K ..

3 minutes ago

Face masks distributed in Kohat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.