IMF Says Temporary Energy Subsidies More Appropriate Than General Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Temporary energy subsidies for vulnerable people affected by inflation are more effective than general support, which allows individuals to waste resources, Paulo Mauro, director of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Fiscal Affairs Department, said on Monday

"What we recommend in general terms is for support to be through cash transfers targeted to the most vulnerable groups to be temporary, so as energy prices come down some of these measures can be reduced," Mauro said.

General subsidies are "less appropriate" because they are not pushing people to conserve energy and move towards renewable sources, he added.

Mauro called energy prices one of the major drivers causing inflation in the economy in recent years. "We saw a spike in electricity prices, in natural gas prices. Understandably, governments around the world took a plethora of measures, some of good quality, some of not so good quality," he said.

He also noted that now is the time for governments to tighten deficits to reduce the need for central banks to jack up their interest rates as much.

