IMF Sees Need for US to Do More to Lower Public Debt Level - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund sees the need for the United States to take more action to lower its public debt, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"There is a need to do more to lower the public debt," Georgieva said at a press conference on the 2023 United States Article IV Consultation.