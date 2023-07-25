Open Menu

IMF Sees Oil Prices Falling By 21% In 2023, Reflecting Slowdown In Global Economy - WEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IMF Sees Oil Prices Falling by 21% in 2023, Reflecting Slowdown in Global Economy - WEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects oil prices to fall by 21% in 2023, according to its updated World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

"Oil prices rose by 39 percent in 2022 and are projected to fall by about 21 percent in 2023, reflecting the slowdown in global economic activity," the IMF said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Oil

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

20 minutes ago
 Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio ..

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio to AED 1 Billion with new red ..

34 minutes ago
 Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

44 minutes ago
 GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

2 hours ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

2 hours ago
SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

5 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business