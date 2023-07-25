IMF Sees Oil Prices Falling by 21% in 2023, Reflecting Slowdown in Global Economy - WEO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects oil prices to fall by 21% in 2023, according to its updated World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

"Oil prices rose by 39 percent in 2022 and are projected to fall by about 21 percent in 2023, reflecting the slowdown in global economic activity," the IMF said.