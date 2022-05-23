UrduPoint.com

IMF Sees Tepid Recovery In Germany, Warns Of Downside Risks Including Russian Gas Shutoff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 07:23 PM

IMF Sees Tepid Recovery in Germany, Warns of Downside Risks Including Russian Gas Shutoff

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it expects a "tepid recovery" in Germany but warned of possible downside risks, including a potential shutoff of gas from Russia, since the country would need two full years to find alternative supplies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it expects a "tepid recovery" in Germany but warned of possible downside risks, including a potential shutoff of gas from Russia, since the country would need two full years to find alternative supplies.

"The baseline scenario is for a tepid recovery, but risks are skewed downward," the IMF said in a statement on its 2022 Article IV mission. "The greatest threat is a persistent and complete shut-off of Russia's gas exports to Germany and Europe more broadly, as it would take at least two years to fully replace the missing supplies in Germany."

Other risks to Germany's economy include tighter sanctions on Russia, as well as supply disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine, or by new COVID restrictions in the country or abroad, the IMF said.

The IMF expects Germany's economic growth to slow to about 2% in 2022 from 2.

9% the previous year, before picking up in 2023 to slightly above 2% if energy prices subside and supply chain issues ease.

"Growth would then decline toward potential after 2024," the IMF said.

In the medium-term, the IMF expects that output will remain below the pre-pandemic levels due to elevated energy prices, weaker external demand and other factors directly or indirectly related to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Inflation is expected to stay elevated at about 6 percent in 2022 and moderate to about 3 percent in 2023. However, growth could prove weaker and inflation higher than in the baseline," the statement said.

The IMF also noted that persistently high inflation could prompt major central banks to tighten their monetary policies faster than expected. Such a situation could lead to a sharp tightening in financial conditions and corrections in asset prices, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Lead Gas From

Recent Stories

Poster exhibition at SU enthralls visitors

Poster exhibition at SU enthralls visitors

14 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister Az ..

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

14 minutes ago
 Blinken, Japan Foreign Minister Discuss Maintainin ..

Blinken, Japan Foreign Minister Discuss Maintaining Peace in Taiwan Strait - Sta ..

14 minutes ago
 Semester examination begins at Sindh University ca ..

Semester examination begins at Sindh University campuses

14 minutes ago
 90% cotton sowing target achieved, says Sec Agri S ..

90% cotton sowing target achieved, says Sec Agri South Punjab

14 minutes ago
 7 projects worth $1.44 bln underway in Gawadar : M ..

7 projects worth $1.44 bln underway in Gawadar : Moot told

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.