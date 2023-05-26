The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that the inflation in the United States will remain above the Federal Reserve's target of 2% for the remainder of the year and in 2024, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that the inflation in the United States will remain above the Federal Reserve's target of 2% for the remainder of the year and in 2024, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"We see inflation remaining above the Fed's medium term target throughout 2024," Georgieva said on Friday.